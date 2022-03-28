SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are on the scene of a body found Monday afternoon in Mooretown at the demolition site of an abandoned building.

Officers were called to the site in the 4100 block of Miles Street, where contractors removing debris from a demolition project found the partial remains of a body amongst the rubble and debris.

Caddo Coroner Todd Thoma says the remains are those of a middle-aged Black female who he believes has probably been dead for at least two weeks.

“The destruction of the house did not cause the death of the individual. the individual was a deceased person inside the building when the building was torn down,” Thoma said.

“The building was actually torn down this morning and they had actually been unloading all of the debris when they found that. What we’ve been doing now for the last couple of hours is trying to identify all of the parts of the person and locate, identify, tag, and take those parts for autopsy.”

While Thomas says he has a preliminary identification based on a driver’s license found on the body, he is not releasing it yet. He says he does not suspect foul play at this point.

“This is probably a homeless person that was sleeping in this building and died from unrelated causes before the building was torn down. But since the building was torn down, it has spread the scene out over a long area and it makes it difficult for recovery.”

An autopsy is set for Tuesday.

Thoma says he expects the search for the rest of the woman’s remains to continue for at least a few more hours.









This is an ongoing investigation. KTAL News will keep you updated as more information is available.