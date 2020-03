Bossier City has it’s third homicide of this year.

Police say a man was found in a dumpster at Cordova Court Apartments around 9:30 A.M. Monday morning.

A dumpster diver made the frightening discovering before contacting law enforcement.

Police did not give any information on the condition of the body or how long it’s been in the dumpster.

Police have not released the victim’s name.