HARRISON CO., Texas (KTAL) – Deputies in Harrison County are investigating a homicide after a body was found Saturday evening inside a Marshall home.

According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, a relative found the body inside a home in the 500 blk of Carey Rd. and called 911 around 6:50 p.m.

Deputies called to the scene found reason to believe the death was the result of homicide.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to contact the HCSO Criminal Investigations Division at 903-923-4020. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969 or the P3 App.