Body found in Red River near Lock & Dam identified as Benton man

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has identified the body of a man who was found in the Red River near a dam Wednesday morning.
Tommie Shane Weeks, 41, of Benton, was found in the Red River at Bishop Point, near Lock & Dam No. 5, just before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 5.
Weeks was positively identified through fingerprint and dental records comparison, and an autopsy was ordered.
His death is still under investigation by the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.
