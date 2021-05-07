Body found in Red River near Lock & Dam identified as Benton man

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has identified the body of a man who was found in the Red River near a dam Wednesday morning.

Tommie Shane Weeks, 41, of Benton, was found in the Red River at Bishop Point, near Lock & Dam No. 5, just before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 5.

Weeks was positively identified through fingerprint and dental records comparison, and an autopsy was ordered.

His death is still under investigation by the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

