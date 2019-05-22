Body found in search for man seen jumping into Red River

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Marine patrol officers have found what appears to be a body in the Red River in the search for a man who was seen jumping from the I-20 bridge early Wednesday afternoon.

Sheriff’s office marine units from Caddo and Bossier parishes have been searching since the report first came in around 1 p.m, according to BPSO Lt. Bill Davis. Sheriff Julian Whittington says the witness said it was a white male wearing a red shirt and baseball cap.

A command center was set up at the Bossier Sheriff’s Sub-station on Arthur Ray Teague Parkway and boats were launched by 2:30 p.m. The body was found using newly purchased sonar technology about an hour later.

“Our guys responded within 15 minutes being on scene and, using our electronic equipment, identified what they believe is a body on the bottom of the river about 30 feet deep,” Whittington said. “The water is really muddy. It could be a false echo, but we are in recovery mode.”

The person hasn’t been identified yet, but so far, authorities say they do not believe it anyone who has been reported missing.

Dive teams had to call off the search until the morning time due to dangerous conditions.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

—

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.