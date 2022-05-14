SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating after a body was found in a parking lot in downtown Shreveport Saturday evening.

A little after 6:30 p.m., a body was found in the parking lot by the closed Kokopellis nightclub on the 400 block of Commerce St.

Police cover the scene where a body was found behind a closed nightclub in Shreveport (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Traffic on the 400 block of Commerce St. is closed while police investigate.

A witness told officers the man is homeless and often seen in the area. They say they saw him around 12:00 p.m. today and again at 2:00 p.m. At the time they say he looked like he was hot.

Police say they believe he may have died of heat exhaustion. Coroners at the scene say there was no sign of trauma.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.