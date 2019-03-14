Body found inside home in search for shooting suspect

A body has been found inside a West Cedar Grove house police had surrounded for more than three hours Thursday morning in search of a man wanted in connection with a shooting and hostage situation late Wednesday night in Keithville.

While the identity of the body found has not been confirmed, Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator indicated it is believed to be that of 56-year old James Salone, who was wanted on a warrant for attempted first-degree murder.

Prator says the person’s death “wasn’t at the hands of law enforcement, we feel like he killed himself.”

In addition to the discovery of the body inside the home on Pine Tree Dr., Prator says another person has been found shot to death in Harrison County. That person’s body was discovered Thursday morning as police attempted to contact the owner of a car believed to have been stolen by Salone and left abandoned in Columbia Park in Shreveport’s Highland neighborhood.

“We know we had a warrant for him for having shot a fellow last night, we had a warrant for him for taking the three hostages. We developed the information that he was over here, the information led us to believe he stole a car, shot someone in Harrison County, and someone was shot and killed in Harrison County. The car has been recovered, so we’re in the process of notifying family members and confirming this is the same fellow we had the warrant for.”

According to a statement released by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, the body was discovered at a home on Boggy Rd. near the Louisiana state line. Investigators with Caddo Parish asked Harrison County around 11:30 Thursday morning to conduct a welfare check at the home for a possible homicide victim. Officers arrived to find a man dead in the kitchen of the home with what appeared to be a single gunshot wound.

HCSO says it was Salone’s ex-girlfriend, the woman he had taken hostage in Keithville Wednesday, that told police about the homicide in Harrison County.

Authorities say Salone held a family at gunpoint Wednesday night on Springridge Texas State Line Road after breaking into the home of his ex-girlfriend, and her two teen children, and a man named Terry Thomas. Salone is accused of tying them up and shooting Thomas several times.

They were all able to escape when authorities arrived, but the sheriff’s office says Salone then went outside and shot several times at deputies, the mother, and her children before going back inside of the home.

The Caddo Sheriff’s Special Response Team responded to the scene, but could not find Salone inside once they were able to enter the home. Prator said Thursday morning that it appeared Salone was able to slip out through a window.

Acting on a tip late Thursday morning that Salone might be in the area, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office activated a Code Red, placing Woodlawn High School on lockdown and asking residents in the neighborhood to stay inside their homes.

That lockdown has now been lifted.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.