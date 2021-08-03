Body found on land in Webster Parish identified as missing man

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A body that was found on a landowner’s property in northern Webster Parish last week has been identified as a Shongaloo man who went missing two days prior to his discovery.

According to the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Ty Dakota Tucker was reported missing by his family on Monday, July 26, and was found dead two days later by a landowner.

Tucker was identified by the local coroner’s office via DNA testing. No cause of death has been determined at this time, and WPSO says they are still waiting on an autopsy report.

Tucker’s death is being treated as a homicide, which Webster Parish deputies say is standard procedure for incidents like this.

The investigation is still ongoing.