Body found on landowner’s property in Webster Parish

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Authorities are investigating after a body was found on a landowner’s property in northern Webster Parish.

According to the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office, the landowner discovered the body Tuesday and contacted deputies.

WPSO says the body was unidentifiable and has been sent off for an autopsy. Once the body has been identified, officials will notify the family and the investigation will continue.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.