SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police divers have recovered the body of a man believed drowned in Cross Lake Sunday afternoon after falling off a jet ski.

It happened just before 5 p.m. According to John Lane, Shreveport Fire Department Administrative Assistant to the Fire Chief, the man and a woman were riding on a jet ski when both fell off. The woman was able to get to safety, but the man did not resurface.

Other boaters on the lake called 911 and began to search for the man. Shreveport Police Department and Cross Lake Patrol divers were called to the scene to join in the search and recovered the man’ body shortly after 6 p.m.

Lanes said other boaters on the lake were able to help the recovery effort by pinpointing the location of the jet ski when the pair fell off.

Chief Lane said it is not confirmed yet whether the man was wearing a life jacket when he was thrown from the jet ski.