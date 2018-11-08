Body of missing Natchitoches man found in lake

Deputies have recovered the body of a Natchitoches man who has been missing since the weekend.

Randall James Evans, 31, who suffered from mental illness, was reported missing shortly after 2 p.m Saturday in the 900 block of Fish Hatchery Rd.

Evans’ grandparents suspected he had left the home walking after finding a carport door unlocked.

Authorities had been called to the home multiple times in the past to assist in finding Evans.

On Monday members of the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team began searching for Evans by ground and water along Fish Hatchery Rd. and on Cane River Lake based on the family reporting he loved the water.

Around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday NPSO Search Team members found Evans’ body in Cane River Lake near the shore north of Pratt’s Bridge.

According to to the Assistant Coroner there were no signs of trauma to the body, the preliminary autopsy findings show the cause of death is drowning.

Evans’ body has been transported to Shreveport for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

At this time, foul play is not suspected.