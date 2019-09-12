Body of missing SWAR man found in Sevier Co. creek

63-year-old Tony Martz of Lockesburg was reported missing by his fianceé on September 6, the day after he was last seen heading to the Dollar Store. (Photo: Sevier County Sheriff’s Office)

SEVIER CO. Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Investigators are working to determine whether foul play was involved in the death of a man whose body was found in a Sevier County creek on Wednesday.

63-year-old Tony Martz was reported missing by his fianceé on September 6, the day after he was last seen heading to the Dollar General store in Lockesburg. Family members told police he had left his medication and cellphone home for what was supposed to be a quick trip to the store.

Police later confirmed that Martz made it to the store, but had not been seen since.

According to the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office, family members found his truck later the same day, locked up and stuck on a Weyerhauser lease road near Hwy 371 and Red Colony Road in Lockesburg.

Deputies with the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office, volunteers with the Ben Lomond Fire Dept, Central Fire Dept, Lockesburg Fire Dept, and Arkansas Game and Fish assisted in the search, along with air support from Arkansas State Police.

On Wednesday, deputies found his body in a creek off Highway 317, about a half-mile from his truck.

The sheriff’s office has not released information indicating how Martz may have died. His body has been sent to the Arkansas Crime Lab for further investigation.

