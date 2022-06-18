DESTIN, Fla. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport City Marshal’s Office has confirmed the body of Marshal Charlie Caldwell, Jr. was found Saturday morning by a kayaker in the Gulf of Mexico.

“The family and Marshal’s Office thanks the U.S. Coast Guard, Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Department, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and the Destin Fire Department, and all the volunteers who searched for him,” the Marshal’s Office said in a statement late Saturday morning.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Caldwell was trying to retrieve his hat Thursday evening when he lost his footing and fell over the side of a 23-foot center console boat he was operating northeast of Crab Island in Destin. Caldwell went under the water and did not resurface. According to a statement released by the U.S. Coast Guard, he was not wearing a lifejacket.

“We continue to ask everyone to keep Marshal Charlie Caldwell, Jr.’s family, the Marshal’s Office, and all his friends in your thoughts and prayers. We also ask for you to respect his family’s privacy during this trying time,” the statement said.

The Shreveport City Marshal’s Office says they will release any additional updates and funeral arrangements once available.