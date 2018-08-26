Body with gunshot wounds found in Allendale

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Police detectives are combing through evidence and seeking additional information following the discovery of a deceased body early Sunday morning.

Shortly after 7:30 a.m. on August 26, 2018, Shreveport Police patrol officers were dispatched to an EMS call in the 100 block of Hamilton Street relative to a deceased person.

Upon officer’s arrival, they observed a black male subject lying on the ground. It was learned the male was suffering an apparent gunshot wound. Police are working to establish how long the man’s body had been at the location prior to its discovery.

Authorities from the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office took custody of the remains, later identifying the deceased man as 51 year old Grundy Johnson Jr. Detectives are working at this hour in effort to learn the identity of the person or persons responsible for the crime.

Crimestoppers is offering a reward of $1,000.00 dollars for information leading to the arrest of the suspect. Contact Crimestoppers at: (318) 673-7373 or visit P3tips.com to leave and anonymous tip online.