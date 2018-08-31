Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bogus threat investigated at Bossier High School

BOSSIER PARISH, La. - Bossier Schools is aware of a social media threat mentioning Bossier High School.

Friday morning school officials announced that authorities have investigated and determined that this post was referencing Bastrop High School, not Bossier High School.

Meanwhile, authorities in Morehouse Parish have arrested a teenager they believe is responsible for school shooting threats made on social media.

The Bastrop Police Department and Morehouse Parish Sheriff's Office worked together to arrest a 17-year-old 17-year-old Tyina Rowden.

Officers say they used electronic forensics to determine the that Rowden created a fake social media account, under the name Austin McGurk, to post the threats Thursday.

Rowden has been charged with terrorizing threats.







