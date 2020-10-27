Boil advisory in effect after water main break in DeSoto Parish

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A boil advisory is now in effect following a water main break in DeSoto Parish.

According to the North DeSoto Water System, a boil advisory was issued Tuesday afternoon for customers in the McCloy St. area.

You should boil your water for at least one minute before eating, drinking, making ice or brushing your teeth.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.