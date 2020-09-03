Boil advisory in effect due to emergency water main repair in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Residents are being advised to boil their water due to a scheduled emergency water main repair in Bossier City.

According to officials with the Bossier City Water System, a boil advisory has been issued for customers along Parkway Dr. and Panther Dr.

Bossier City maintenance crews will begin repairs around 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3. The work is expected to be complete by 3 a.m. During this time, customers will have low water pressure.

You should boil your water for at least one minute before eating, drinking, brushing your teeth or making ice.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

