Boil advisory in effect following water main break in Bossier Parish

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A boil advisory is now in effect following a water main break in Bossier Parish.

According to Bossier Parish Director of Public Utilities Larry Landry, a boil advisory was issued Monday for a portion of the East Central Bossier Water System after a break was discovered in a four-inch water main on La. Hwy. 3 north of Thornton Rd.

A contractor has been contacted and repairs are set to begin this afternoon.

You are advised to boil your water for at least one minute before eating, drinking, making ice or brushing your teeth.

The boil advisory will remain in effect until further notice.