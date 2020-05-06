Boil advisory in effect following water main break in Vivian

VIVIAN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Residents in Vivian are being advised to boil their water after a water main broke Tuesday evening.

According to the City of Vivian, the boil advisory is for the east side of town. The affected area is between North Pecan Street and the city park which is on Posey Street. Repairs are currently underway.

Anyone who is using water should boil their water for at least one minute before eating, drinking, making ice or brushing their teeth.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

