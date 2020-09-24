Boil advisory in effect for Bossier City subdivision

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Residents in a Bossier City subdivision are being advised to boil their water due to a scheduled water main repair.

On Thursday the City of Bossier City issued a boil advisory for the Country Place Subdivision and a small portion of commercial users east of Red Chute Bayou along Hwy 80.

Starting at 9 a.m. maintenance crews will begin a water main adjustment needed for work that the Bossier Levee District is performing along Red Chute Bayou.

Repairs should be complete by 3 p.m. During this time, customers within this area will have low water pressure.

You should boil your water for at least one minute before eating, drinking, making ice or brushing your teeth.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

