Boil advisory in effect for Bossier Parish subdivision

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Bossier Parish subdivision has been placed under a boil advisory due to fire hydrant repairs.

According to the Consolidated Waterworks/Sewerage District 1 of Bossier Parish, a boil advisory was issued for portions of the Dogwood subdivision water system after crews had to replace a fire hydrant.

On Monday night crews discovered that a “tee” feeding the hydrant was cracked and needed to be repaired which contributed to a much larger outage than what was anticipated.

Areas impacted by the boil advisory include:

Pine Haven Ln., south of Dogwood Tr.

Edgewood Dr., south of Dogwood Tr.

Wood Hill Ln.

Woodhue Cir.

Loriwood Dr.

Hollow Bluff Dr.

Beaverwood Cir.

Oakside Dr.

South Oakside Dr.

Doe Ridge Dr.

South Crest Dr.

Oak Thicket in the Oak Thicket Subdivision

You should boil your water for at least one minute before eating, drinking, making ice or brushing your teeth.

Water samples were collected Tuesday morning and submitted to the Louisiana Department of Health Lab.

The boil advisory will remain in effect until further notice.