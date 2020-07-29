Boil advisory in effect for Bossier Parish water system

HAUGHTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A boil advisory is now in effect for residents who live in certain parts of Bossier Parish.

Officials with the Village Water System announced Wednesday that an advisory had been issued in the Haughton area after crews had to shut the water off to repair a leak.

The advisory impacts the following locations:

1103-1598 Hwy 80

All of Stewart Rd.

All of Baker Rd.

All of Virginia Rd.

All of Daleen Rd.

You should boil your water for at least one minute before eating, drinking, making ice or brushing your teeth.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.