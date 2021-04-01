Boil advisory in effect for residents in Claiborne Parish

ATHENS, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — You are being advised to boil your water if you live in certain parts of Claiborne Parish.

Officials with the South Claiborne Water System announced Thursday that a boil advisory is now in effect for some its customers.

The advisory impacts the following areas:

  • From intersection LA 518 & LA 146 to (west) along LA 146
  • Bo Peterson Rd.
  • Coleman Rd.
  • Coleman Loop
  • Buck Prince Rd. to Owen Station @ LA 146

You should boil your water for at least one minute before eating, drinking, making ice, or brushing your teeth.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

