Boil advisory issued after emergency water main repair

The City of Bossier City has issued a boil advisory for a small area of Bossier Parish on the city’s water system.

The advisory affects residents along and adjacent to Maplewood Dr. off Benton Rd. just north of the Bossier City limits.

The Utilities Department is performing an emergency water main repair in the area and the work is expected to be finished by 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 8.

While the work is being done, residents will have low water pressure and due to that low water pressure, the city is required by the state to issue a boil advisory.

You should boil your water for at least one minute before eating, drinking, making ice or brushing your teeth.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.