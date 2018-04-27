Boil advisory issued due to water main repairs

Residents who live in a certain part of Bossier City are being advised to boil their water.

On Friday the City of Bossier City issued a boil advisory for Shed Rd. between James St. and Airline Dr.



The 8” water main was damaged due to construction in the area.

Customers will have low water pressure through the afternoon and repairs should be complete by 5 p.m.

You should boil your water for at least one minute before eating, drinking, making ice or brushing your teeth.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.