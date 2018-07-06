Boil advisory issued for areas off Shed Road in Bossier City

The City of Bossier City has issued a boil advisory for a small area of Bossier City.

The advisory is for residents along and adjacent to Debra Street, James Street, and east of Christy Street.

Utility construction on Shed Road required a valve down to complete the work. Repairs began at approximately 8:00 am this morning and are expected to be complete by 5:00 pm this afternoon.

This advisory is a precautionary measure and recommends those in the affected area to boil their water for one minute before consuming it until the advisory is rescinded.

The advisory pertains only to water used for consumption.

The City will notify the media when the advisory is rescinded.