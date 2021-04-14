Boil advisory issued for Bossier Parish residents has been expanded

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A boil advisory that was issued earlier this week for Bossier Parish residents has now been expanded to include other areas.

According to the Consolidated Waterworks/Sewerage District No. 1., the water service to a portion of Dogwood subdivision that was supposed to turned off on Tuesday will now be interrupted sometime between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Thursday, April 15 while new water mains are being installed in Dogwood South.

Due to the loss of water pressure, water produced by the water system will be of questionable microbiological quality. As a precaution, the District has expanded the boil advisory to include more areas:

Pine Haven Ln. – south of Dogwood Trace

Edgewood Dr. – south of Dogwood Trail

Wood Hill Ln.

Woodhue Cir.

Loriwood Dr.

Hollow Bluff Dr.

Beaverwood Cr.

Oakside Dr.

South Oakside Dr.

Doe Ridge Dr.

South Crest Dr.

Oak Thicket – Oak Thicket Subdivision

You should boil your water for at least one minute before eating, drinking, making ice, and brushing your teeth.

Water samples were collected and submitted to the Department of Health laboratory.

The boil advisory will remain in effect until further notice.