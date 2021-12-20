Boil advisory issued for Claiborne Parish residents

CLAIBORNE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Central Claiborne Water System has issued a boil advisory for Central Claiborne residents effective immediately.

The Central Claiborne Water System says it is experiencing problems with the water supply system on Highway 540 and all small roads around Highway 540, Hollenshead Rd, and White Oak Rd. Residents are recommended to boil water for one minute before making ice, brushing teeth, using it for food preparation, or rinsing of foods.

The boil advisory will stay in effect until rescinded by the Central Claiborne Water System.