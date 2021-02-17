Boil advisory issued for customers of Town of Vivian Water System

VIVIAN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A boil advisory has been issued for customers of the Town of Vivian Water System due to problems with the water supply caused by extreme weather conditions.

“Because of these problems, the water produced by our water supply system is of questionable microbiological quality,” according to a statement from the water system.

The boil advisory is effective immediately and will remain in effect until further notice.

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it, including fountain drinks, making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:

Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.)

The Town of Vivian Water System says it will rescind this Boil Advisory upon notification from the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals – Office of Public Health that additional water samples collected from our water supply system have shown our water to be safe.

Vivian is not alone in dealing with winter weather water woes. Both the City of Shreveport and Bossier City has also issued a city-wide boil advisory, along with customers of the Natchitoches Water Distribution System.

Customers of Pine Hill Waterworks District 8 have been told to expect to be without water for several days because of frozen water lines.