Boil advisory issued for East Texas city due to loss in water pressure

MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — An East Texas city has been placed under a boil advisory following a mechanical issue at its water pumping station.

According to the City of Lone Star, due to a loss of power at the pumping station that resulted in loss of water pressure Wednesday morning the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the city’s public water system to notify all customers to boil their water.

You should bring your water to a vigorous rolling boil and then boil for two minutes before eating, drinking, making ice or brushing your teeth.

Crews have repaired the problem and water samples have been sent to the lab for testing.

The boil advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

