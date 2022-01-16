Boil Advisory issued for Lakeview Waterworks District

BLANCHARD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A boil advisory has been issued for customers of the Lakeview Waterworks District after a 20-inch main bust from Blanchard Water System.

It is recommended that all customers disinfect their water before consuming it by boiling the water for one full minute, which starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil.

The Boil Advisory will be in effect until repairs are made and the water is tested and deemed safe.