Boil advisory issued for parts of S. Shreveport due to water main break

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A boil advisory has been issued for parts of south Shreveport due to a water main break.

According to the city of Shreveport, the boil advisory is issued for residents in 8500-8900 block of Line Avenue, 400 block of Ashley Ridge Blvd, 700 block of Ashley Ridge Loop, 100-700 block of American Way, River Ridge Road, and Springlake Subdivision (east of Line Avenue, Millicent Way, and South of Millicent Way).

It is recommended that residents should boil water for one minute before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods.

When satisfactory laboratory test results are obtained, the Department of Water & Sewerage with

approval from the Louisiana Department of Health, will then lift the Boil Advisory and notify

residents that the water has been deemed safe.