CLAIBORNE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A split in a three-inch water main Sunday in the South Claiborne Bossier Water System had made it necessary to issue a boil advisory for parts of the system.

According to SCBW officials, between 750-850 customers are affected. Those customers include those living from St. John Ranch Road along Highway 146 going west toward Homer, as well as customers living on Pixley, Peaceful Bay, Hammontree, Kings Point, Gladney Farm, and William Sims Hill Roads.

According to the SCWS, the boil advisory is expected to remain in place for the next seven to ten days while repairs are being completed and the water can be tested for safety.