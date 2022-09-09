PLAIN DEALING, La (KTAL/KMSS) — A water main break has caused the Town of Plain Dealing to issue a boil advisory for all water customers.

Plain Dealing maintenance crews responded to an emergency water main break at 10:00 a.m. Friday morning near 814 E Palmetto Avenue. The Town of Plain Dealing said in a release Friday that a contractor struck an eight-inch water main while they were doing work in the area.

Maintenance crews were unable to isolate and valve down this area and all Plain Dealing water customers lost water pressure while the main was under repair. The repair was completed at 3:00 p.m. and the system is pressuring up currently.

The advisory is a precautionary measure and customers are encouraged to boil their water for one minute before consuming it until the order is rescinded. The advisory pertains only to water for consumption.

All customers will be notified when the advisory is rescinded.