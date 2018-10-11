Boil advisory issued for portion of Bossier City

Residents in a small area of Bossier City are being advised to boil their water.

On Thursday the City of Bossier City issued a boil advisory for Vanceville Rd. between Autumn Creek and Benton Rd., Flowerbrook St. and Britton Rd.

Bossier City maintenance crews are performing an emergency water main repair. Work began this morning and is expected to be complete by 5 p.m. During this time, residents within this area will have low water pressure.

You should boil your water for at least one minute before eating, drinking, making ice or brushing your teeth.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.