Boil advisory issued for small area of DeSoto Parish

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A small group of residents have been placed under a boil advisory due to a water line repair in DeSoto Parish.

Officials with the Village of South Mansfield Water System announced Thursday that a boil advisory has been issued after the water had to be turned off while crews fixed a leak on a water line.

The advisory only impacts customers on Brown Rd.

You should boil your water for at least one minute before eating, drinking, making ice or brushing your teeth.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

