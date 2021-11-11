Boil advisory issued for the Town of Vivian Water System

VIVIAN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A water main break has caused the Town of Vivian to issue a boil advisory for all customers of the Town of Vivian Water System.

The boil advisory is in effect immediately and will be canceled once they are told by the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals – Office of Public Health that the water is safe for consumption.

All Town of Vivian Water System customers are asked to disinfect their water before consuming it. This includes water being used for fountain drinks, making ice, brushing teeth, food preparation or rinsing of foods.

Customers are advised to boil water for one full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.