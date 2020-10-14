Boil advisory issued in north Shreveport following Blanchard water main break

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A boil advisory is in now effect for a north Shreveport community following a water main break in Blanchard earlier this week.

Officials with the Lakeview Waterworks District announced Wednesday that all of its customers have been placed under a boil advisory after experiencing problems with the water supply.

The advisory impacts all of the residents in the Lakeview Subdivision near Cross Lake.

You should boil your water for at least one minute before eating, drinking, making ice or brushing your teeth.

The boil advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

