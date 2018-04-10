Boil advisory lifted for Bossier City residents

UPDATE:

You no longer have to boil your water if you live in a certain area of Bossier City.

Officials announced Tuesday that water samples came back negative for contaminants and the boil

advisory has been lifted for the area along Barksdale Blvd. between Beverly St. and Mason Dr.



(Original news release issued April 7, 2018)

WATER BOIL ADVISORY ISSUED FOR PORTION OF BOSSIER CITY

The City of Bossier City has issued a boil advisory for a small area of Bossier City. The advisory is

for residents and businesses along Barksdale Boulevard between Beverly Street and Mason Drive.

The Utilities Department is performing an emergency repair on a 12” water main near the

intersection of Beverly Street and Barksdale Boulevard. Repairs began early this morning.

Customers in the affected area will have low water pressure through the duration of the repair

efforts. The repair is expected to be complete by 5:00 pm today.

The advisory is a precautionary measure and recommends those in the affected area to boil their

water for one minute before consuming it until the advisory is rescinded. The advisory pertains

only to water used for consumption. Again the advisory is a precautionary measure and not a boil

order.

The city will notify the media when the advisory is rescinded.