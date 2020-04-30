Boil advisory lifted for East Texas residents

BIVINS, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — The boil water notice that was issued for East Texas residents earlier this week is no longer in effect.

Officials with the Eastern Cass Water Supply Corporation announced Thursday that the notice has been lifted.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the water system to issue the boil water notice on Tuesday after contaminants were found in the water supply.

Eastern Cass Water Supply has taken the necessary corrective actions and tests show there is no need to continue boiling the water.

