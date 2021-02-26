Boil advisory lifted for parts of Shreveport, still in place for others

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Portions of the Shreveport Water System have been cleared from the boil advisory in place since last week when winter storms brought frigid temperatures to the region and wreaked havoc on water mains and system lines.

According to the city, samples tested for coliform bacteriological contamination have come back clear from the Louisiana Department of Health, which has approved the lifting of the boil advisory.

Customers in the following zip codes may now resume the normal use of their water supplied by the City of Shreveport:

71101

71102

71103

71104

71105

71106

71107

71108

71109

71110

71115

71117

71118

The city says customers in zip codes 71119 and 71129 remain under the boil advisory until samples from those areas are analyzed, submitted and approved by the Louisiana Department of Health. These customers will be notified when their area is cleared.

Shreveport Director of Water and Sewerage William Daniel said Thursday that the boil advisory could be fully lifted by Saturday at the latest.