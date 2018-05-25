Boil advisory lifted for portion of Bossier City

UPDATE:

You no longer have to boil your water if you live in a certain area of Bossier City.

Officials with the City of Bossier City announced Friday that the boil advisory has been lifted for businesses along and adjacent to Doctors Dr. and Landry Dr. after tests on water samples came back negative for contaminants.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Water boil advisory issued for portion of Bossier City

The City of Bossier City has issued a water boil advisory for a small area of Bossier City. The advisory includes businesses along and adjacent to Doctors Drive and Landry Drive.

Utility construction on Shed Road will require turning down a valve on a water main. The work is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. today and should take about four hours to complete. Customers in the affected area will have low water pressure during this time thus the need for the water boil advisory.

The advisory is a precautionary measure and recommends those in the affected area to boil their water for one minute before consuming it until the advisory is rescinded. The advisory pertains only to water used for consumption. Again the advisory is a precautionary measure and not a boil order.

The city will notify the media when the advisory is rescinded.