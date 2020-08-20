Boil advisory lifted for Shreveport residents, businesses impacted by water main blow out

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The boil advisory that was issued for residents and businesses following a water main blow out in west Shreveport has been lifted.

Officials announced Thursday that the boil advisory had been lifted for the following customers and businesses:

  • In the areas south of South Lakeshore Dr., West of I-220 and North of I-20.
  • All tenants of 6205 Westport Ave. Center and 6730 Pines Rd. Center
  • Businesses in the 6700 block of Pines Rd. including Whataburger, Wendy’s, Circle K, Barksdale Federal Credit Union

