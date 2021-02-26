Boil advisory lifted for Town of Benton Water System

BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The boil advisory for customers of the Town of Benton Water System has been lifted, according to water system officials.

The Louisiana Department of Health/Office of Public Health rescinded the advisory as of 12:30 p.m. Friday after water samples came back clear from Baton Rouge.

The boil advisory had been in place since last week, when winter storms with freezing temperatures caused widspread issues with water systems in the region, breaking water mains and service lines.

The Town of Benton buys water from the City of Bossier, which itself was under a boil advisory until Wednesday.

The Cypress Black Bayou Water System andd the Country Place Water System also purchase bulk water from Bossier City. Any boil advisories issued by those systems remain in effect until samples can be tested.