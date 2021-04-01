Boil advisory no longer in effect for Bossier, Webster Parishes

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A boil advisory that was issued for Bossier and Webster Parishes due to emergency repairs after a water leak is no longer in effect.

According to the Village Water System Inc., the boil advisory was lifted Thursday afternoon for the Princeton and Minden areas.

Customers on 8736 through 9860 Hwy 80 and all of Goodwill Rd. no longer have to boil their water.