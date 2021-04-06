Boil advisory no longer in effect for Claiborne Parish residents

ATHENS, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Claiborne Parish residents who were placed under an advisory last week will no longer have to boil their water.

Officials with the South Claiborne Water System announced Tuesday that water samples have come back normal and the boil advisory that was issued on Thursday has been lifted for its customers in the following areas:

From intersection LA 518 & LA 146 to (west) along LA 146

Bo Peterson Rd.

Coleman Rd.

Coleman Loop

Buck Prince Rd. to Owen Station @ LA 146