Boil advisory no longer in effect for north Shreveport community

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A boil advisory that was issued for a north Shreveport community following last week’s water main break in Blanchard is no longer in effect.

Officials with the Lakeview Waterworks District announced Monday that the boil advisory has been lifted for all residents in the Lakeview Subdivision after the water samples came back normal and the Louisiana Department of Health deemed the water safe to drink.

