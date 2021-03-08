Boil advisory no longer in effect for South DeSoto Water System

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Residents who live in several DeSoto Parish communities will no longer have to boil their water.

The South DeSoto Water System announced Monday that the boil advisory has been lifted for areas near Benson, Lula, and the Hunter Community after multiple tests on the water samples came back with normal results.

Meanwhile, the North DeSoto Water System has issued a boil advisory for certain customers due to a water outage that is planned for Tuesday, March 9.