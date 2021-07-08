Boil advisory remains in effect for Marshall residents following water main break

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — A boil advisory is still in effect for parts of Marshall that were impacted by last week’s water main break.

According to the City of Marshall, residents are still being advised to boil their water after a private contractor hit a 3-inch water main back on July 1 in the 2700 block of Park Dr.

The boil advisory will continue for residents who experienced low or no water pressure in the following areas:

Park Dr.

Olive St.

Evans St.

George Gregg St.

You should bring your water to a vigorous rolling boil and boil for two minutes before eating, drinking, making ice, or brushing your teeth.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.