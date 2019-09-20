Boil advisory in Bossier Parish area

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Princeton area of Bossier Parish is undergoing a boil advisory starting on Monday, Sept. 23., according to the Village Water Systems, Inc.

In an issued document, the company stated that because of a water line repair on the mainline, the water will be turned off at approximately 9 a.m. and should be back on two to three hours or until the job is completed.

The areas that are included in the boil advisory are 5414 to 5694 Highway 80, Walnut Ridge Lane Apartments, and Garrison Road.

All consumers are recommended to disinfect their water before using it by boiling the water for at least 1 full minute. Any water that is used in fountain drinks, ice, teeth brushing, and in food preparation should all be boiled as well.

